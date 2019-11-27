Daisy Ridley found it difficult to keep the secret she had signed up to appear in the 'Star Wars' movie franchise.

The 27-year-old actress was working as a bartender when she found out she had been cast as Rey in the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' movie five years ago but she admits it was tough to keep quiet.

She said: ''I told my mum, dad and sister, and then I couldn't tell anyone else. But I was going to quite an expensive gym, and I was a bartender, so everyone was like, 'Why you going to an expensive gym?' And I was like, 'Uh, no reason!' People knew something was going on.''

Daisy is to make her next appearance in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and she recalled how she became a ''viral sensation'' when a photo appeared last year of her holding a red lightsaber. Even her mother was asking for plot spoilers, but Daisy had to stay quiet.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she added: ''It dropped at a convention and then the trailer didn't come out for three days. So my mum was texting me, like, 'What is this I've seen on Twitter? Do you go dark?' And I was like, 'We'll have to wait and see.'''

Meanwhile, Daisy previously insisted she ''gave every emotion'' to her final Star Wars film and she believes that this film is the best yet.

She said: ''It's the first time I've filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could've done. The third one for me was the best. It's a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was sort of the biggest breadth, and I think that's also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s*** - like, physically, emotionally - and I got to work with so many people.''