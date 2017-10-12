Daisy Ridley's career has taken its toll on her skin, and she has admitted when she started acting her stressful lifestyle made her skin break out.
The 25-year-old actress - who portrays Rey in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - has admitted she felt very ''stressed'' when she broke into the entertainment industry, and because of her hectic lifestyle she noticed her skin was getting ''really bad'' .
Speaking about her appearance and the impact of her busy work schedule on her aesthetic to Vogue magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''Everything was so confusing. People were recognizing me -- I still don't know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling.''
And the movie icon has revealed her breakout made her feel ''so self conscious''.
She added: ''I just felt so seen and so self-conscious.''
Daisy is also not so complimentary of her personal style as she has likened her fashion sense to that of a ''four-year-old boys'', although she has admitted she was always a ''tomboy'' when she was a child.
Speaking in Vogue's 73 Questions video series, she said: ''Usually [my style] is like a four-year-old boy. I was a little tomboy [with] insane amounts of energy.''
Daisy has revealed she has four tattoos, but her mother, Louise Fawkner-Corbett, dislikes the body art and wished she didn't have any inkings on her body.
She explained: ''I have four more than my mom probably wanted.''
But the 'Murder on the Orient Express' star has revealed she didn't get the tattoos to ''represent'' any monumental moments in her life, but because she ''really loves'' looking at them.
She explained: ''I don't need a tattoo to represent my life. But I really love it. I like looking at it and thinking about all of the things that are constant.''
