Tom Bateman, the boyfriend of 'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley, has reportedly been overheard calling the actress his fiancee.
The 27-year-old actress moved in with actor Tom Bateman in February, and he's sparked speculation that they might soon tie the knot following a recent trip to Chicago.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Tom introduced Daisy to staff at a Chicago hairdresser's as his fiancee.
''They were kissing and cuddling and it looked as though she had a ring on her finger.''
The loved-up duo both starred in the Sir Kenneth Branagh-directed 'Murder on the Orient Express' in 2017, but have so far remained tight-lipped amid the engagement speculation.
Meanwhile, Daisy previously revealed the late Carrie Fisher warned her that appearing in 'Star Wars' would change her dating life forever.
The Hollywood icon - who played the role of Princess Leia in the sci-fi movies - spoke to Daisy about the way stardom would impact her search for love, telling the actress that her personal life was set to become much more complicated.
Carrie - who died in December 2016, aged 60, shortly after she stopped breathing on-board a trans-Atlantic flight - told Daisy that her love life would become more difficult ''because you don't want to give people the ability to say 'I had sex with Princess Leia'''.
Daisy also revealed that she and Carrie would spend their time discussing the veteran star's battle with bipolar disorder, as well as her use of LSD.
She said: ''I'd never met anyone openly bipolar before, who discussed loving glitter because of her LSD days.''
