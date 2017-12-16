Daisy Ridley believes having a ''hero'' like her 'Star Wars' character Rey to look up to when she was young would've meant a ''great deal''.

The 25-year-old actress has admitted she was more interested in books than movies as a child, but thinks that if she had been a film fanatic back then, the character she plays in the newest instalments of the sci-fi franchise would have been a role model.

Asked during a press conference for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in London what it would have meant to have a character like Rey to look up to, Daisy said: ''The thing is I was always a book person not a film person. Books never quite discriminated the way films did. All the heroes I needed were in books. So for me I had everything I needed in my home but obviously if I hadn't, it would have meant a great deal and I think that's why I don't see the disparity that much because I really didn't have access to so many films but the way people have responded has been wonderful and I think it's only a good thing to be joined by the wonderful people who have joined this film.''

Daisy has portrayed Rey in two 'Star Wars' films as she took on the role for 2015's 'The Force Awakens', and she recently revealed going into the second movie was more nerve-wracking for her because she wasn't sure how to replicate her past performance.

Asked if she found it any easier the second time around, she said: ''I actually felt more nervous because I didn't know what I was doing the first time around, and you kind of think, how am I supposed to do something again when I didn't know what I did the first time? And I think because people responded so well to John and I together that was a big thing too, thinking how are people going to respond when we're not together. So it was nerve-wracking. But again, as relationships grow and you start to get comfortable, it settles into a wonderful six months.''

But the brunette beauty was able to find comfort in the movie's director, Rian Johnson.

She said: ''He's the chillest guy in the world. He wrote the script and he was chill, and then we went into production and he was chill, just with his crossword on set. And then like he wrapped the picture early and he was chill, and he's still ... I'm sure he's here being chill somewhere.

''He's wonderful. He's very comforting, he has a very comforting presence to have as our captain of the ship.''