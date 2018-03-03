Daisy Ridley is terrified of being buried alive.

The 'Peter Rabbit' actress had ''nightmares'' for months about being trapped underground after watching an episode of 'CSI' called 'Grave Digger', and she can't think of a worse way to die.

Asked her biggest fear, she said: ''Being buried alive. I watched a special episode of 'CSI' that Quentin Tarantino did and honestly, I had nightmares for months. Heinous, heinous. My absolute worst thing.''

When she isn't working, the 25-year-old actress used to enjoy cooking, but after cutting animal products out of her diet in recent months, she admitted her dishes aren't as impressive as they used to be because she hasn't had much chance to experiment.

She said told Empire magazine: ''I sort of became vegan last year and haven't done much cooking because I've only been home for about two weeks in that time.

''Before, I did quite a good fish laska. Now I'm essentially trying to be inventive with tofu.''

The 'Star Wars' star's new diet means she now drinks ''incredibly expensive'' almond milk, and she admitted she thinks that makes her sound like ''a k**b''.

Asked if she knows how much a pint of milk costs, she said: ''I couldn't tell you anymore.

''But it's about £1.70 for a carton of almond milk. It's incredibly expensive.

''Then again, it probably lasts longer.

''God, I sound like such a k**b don't I?''

Daisy recently admitted one of her favourite ways to relax is by doing her laundry.

She said: ''I do my washing and sit on my sofa watching Netflix. I don't know anyone who doesn't do their own washing. Washing is one of my favourite things. I'm a 30-degreeer. I literally wear clothes once and then they go in the wash. I think, 'If I'm going to wash clothes this much, at least I will do it at just 30 degrees.'''

Going into detail about her favourite washing powder to use, she added: ''It has got to be Fairy Non-Bio, for sensitive skin. A little touch of fabric conditioner. God, I love washing my clothes.''