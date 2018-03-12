Daisy Ridley is ''having a break'' before shooting 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 25-year-old actress stars as the Force-wielding hero Rey in the new sci-fi franchise trilogy, and after shooting to fame in 'Star Wars', Ridley has landed a number of roles including 'Murder on the Orient Express' and the upcoming 'Peter Rabbit' movie.

But Ridley has admitted she wants to relax before wielding her lightsaber on set for the ninth instalment of the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of 'Peter Rabbit' at Vue Cinema in London's Leicester Square on Sunday (11.03.18), Ridley said: ''I'm having a break, I've been filming forever.

''['Star Wars'] starts later this year, I believe.''

Ridley will be reprising her role in the upcoming movie alongside John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren.

The last movie - which is set to end the current Skywalker saga - was originally meant to feature 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher reprising her role as General Leia Organa for the last time.

However, Fisher passed away back in 2016 after she finished shooting her final scenes in the eighth movie 'The Last Jedi' - which was released last year.

The new trilogy has seen the original 'Star Wars' actors Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Fisher all reprising their iconic roles.

And Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker in the films - admitted he thinks the new younger cast are ''spectacular.''

Asked how he felt about passing on the baton to the younger cast, he said: ''First of all the cast is spectacular, they are so talented in their own way.

''I used to be the orphan kid now we have Daisy, I used to be the hotshot impulsive wing fighter now we have Poe.

''I feel like a kid wanting to stop others playing with my toys! But basically I am at the age where I am happy to let the kids do the heavy lifting.''