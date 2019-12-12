Daisy Ridley is ''quite spiritual'', as she believes things ''happen for a reason'', and that people can change who they are if they are willing to ''try''.
Daisy Ridley is ''quite spiritual''.
The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star ''believes in the universe'' and thinks things ''happen for a reason'', but admits that belief often leads her to think she's going to be ''sh*t on by something'' because of how ''blessed'' her life is.
She said: ''I am quite spiritual, I believe in the universe. I think things happen for a reason, for the most part. For example, after we finished 'The Last Jedi', I was like, oh my god I don't have a job to go to, so I went on holiday with some pals, forgot about it, had a great time, and then I got the call for 'Murder On The Orient Express'. But if I'd have panicked and jumped into work, it wouldn't have happened that way. Still, sometimes I worry I'm so blessed that I'm going to be sh*t on by something.''
Daisy, 27, is also ''into crystals and all that stuff'', and says she always strives to ''work on'' herself spiritually as much as she would do physically.
When asked how she got into spirituality, she said: ''I don't know! I'm into crystals and all that stuff. A while ago I read this article that said: you go to the hairdressers to get your hair cut, you go to the gym to work on your body, so why does nobody work on themselves? You have to put the work in - people say, 'Oh I'm just a jealous person', but you can work on not being jealous. I'm a jealous person and someone told me to bury it with love. Wait, no, not bury, bury sounds negative - smother it. Smother it with love!''
The brunette beauty believes people can try to change the way they naturally are, and says that even if it doesn't work, ''trying is as good as changing''.
Speaking to Stylist magazine, she added: ''I was having this conversation with my dad recently. He says a leopard can't change its spots, but I said, well, you can try. Trying is as good as changing. You can try to be less jealous, to be less angry, to do more good things. My friend has a vision board and writes out what she wants, which I think makes it more likely to happen. I'm a big believer in putting things out there. You've got to push what you want out into the universe.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...