Daisy Ridley has ''grown more confident'' since playing Rey in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 27-year-old actress stars in the lead role in the newest trilogy of the main line series of movies, and as the saga prepares to draw to a close with the release of 'The Rise of Skywalker' this week, Daisy has said both she and Rey have ''grown'' since they first appeared on screen in 2015.

Speaking about her character's development at the European premiere for the movie in London on Wednesday (18.12.19), she said: ''I think she's grown more confident, probably as I've grown more confident. A lot of the journey is about her finding where she fits, and I think in this film she figures it out. And there's always been that thing of, she's searching for something she thinks she needs to know, but she's always had what she needs right next to her in the form of Finn and Poe and the beautiful resistance.''

And Daisy was already ''satisfied'' with the film before she saw it for the first time, although she admits seeing the finished product has been ''amazing''.

She explained: ''Before I watched the film, I felt satisfied. Because I think it's so rare, so people say, to do so much emotional stuff and so much physical stuff, and be able to really do it and be surrounded by amazing people who make you feel safe and like you can do the physical stuff and do the emotional stuff. So I was satisfied before I even saw it, and now watching I'm like, 'Yeah, alright! Yeah!' ''

Going forward, Daisy hopes her character will be remembered as someone who was ''fighting the good fight''.

When asked what legacy she would like Rey to leave, she said: ''I think being part of a group of people who against all the odds are fighting the good fight to triumph over evil.''