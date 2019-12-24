Daisy Ridley claims she was treated differently on the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' set because of her new, darker, costume.
Daisy Ridley claims she was treated differently on the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' set because of her new costume.
The 27-year-old actress reprises her role as Rey in the final instalment of the sci-fi saga and donned hooded clothes and wielded a red lightsabre for the film and she thought it was ''funny'' that people weren't as open with her as she'd got used to because of her darker look.
She said: ''It felt amazing. I was like, 'This is so cool!' It was really interesting because I noticed that people responded to me differently in that outfit.
''Over the last three movies, I haven't looked scary at all, so it was funny to see how people reacted.
''People [on set] were not as chatty, which I found quite fun.''
But Daisy struggled to get to grips with her new weapon.
She explained to Britain's OK! Magazine: ''It was heavy and weighted differently to the other lightsabers I'd used.
''This one was really quite hard to hold.
''And when it flips around, I have to catch it - but there were many times when I didn't.''
The brunette beauty is proud she's achieved her green belt in kickboxing through training for the film series.
She said: ''I got my green belt in kickboxing, which I was really thrilled about.
''A guy called Jamie came to train me and I said to him, 'I want a green belt.' That was a skill I definitely never had before.''
While Daisy is ''satisfied'' with the conclusion of the franchise, it still hasn't sunk in that her work as Rey is complete.
She said: ''I am very satisfied with the conclusion but it is weird to think it's all over.
''I'm pretty sure I won't think about it properly until the movie is released but I've told my family I'm going to be a mess at Christmas.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...