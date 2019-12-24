Daisy Ridley claims she was treated differently on the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' set because of her new costume.

The 27-year-old actress reprises her role as Rey in the final instalment of the sci-fi saga and donned hooded clothes and wielded a red lightsabre for the film and she thought it was ''funny'' that people weren't as open with her as she'd got used to because of her darker look.

She said: ''It felt amazing. I was like, 'This is so cool!' It was really interesting because I noticed that people responded to me differently in that outfit.

''Over the last three movies, I haven't looked scary at all, so it was funny to see how people reacted.

''People [on set] were not as chatty, which I found quite fun.''

But Daisy struggled to get to grips with her new weapon.

She explained to Britain's OK! Magazine: ''It was heavy and weighted differently to the other lightsabers I'd used.

''This one was really quite hard to hold.

''And when it flips around, I have to catch it - but there were many times when I didn't.''

The brunette beauty is proud she's achieved her green belt in kickboxing through training for the film series.

She said: ''I got my green belt in kickboxing, which I was really thrilled about.

''A guy called Jamie came to train me and I said to him, 'I want a green belt.' That was a skill I definitely never had before.''

While Daisy is ''satisfied'' with the conclusion of the franchise, it still hasn't sunk in that her work as Rey is complete.

She said: ''I am very satisfied with the conclusion but it is weird to think it's all over.

''I'm pretty sure I won't think about it properly until the movie is released but I've told my family I'm going to be a mess at Christmas.''