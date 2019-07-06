'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress Daisy Ridley found fame ''pretty horrid'' and ''really scary'' at first.
Daisy Ridley found fame ''pretty horrid'' at first.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress nearly quit the science fiction movie franchise during filming as she found the sudden rise in fame ''really scary''.
She said: ''It was pretty horrid. It was really scary. I felt just sick and I didn't really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people. And I do remember being behind the speeder and there were loads of people there and somebody had an umbrella over me and even that, like, 'Oh someone's holding an umbrella over you? OK.' And I remember thinking, 'I can't do it.' Like I can't do this, this is not right.''
And even Daisy's mother was worried for her.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she added: ''Even my mom at the premiere of Force Awakens went, 'I mean I'm nervous, but there must be a reason why they cast you.' Thanks mom. It still sort of carried on, but I feel more confident now.''
Meanwhile, Daisy previously revealed she won't be returning to social media, after quitting the sites in 2016.
Asked if she'd return, she said: ''Cut off like a Skywalker limb. Also, when I want to see what my pals are up to, you can just Google it and go to Instagram ... I honestly think now with social media and stuff ... it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight. I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them. Like, I don't want to read your thing!''
