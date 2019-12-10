'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' actress Daisy Ridley doesn't see Rey as the ''main hero'' of the saga.
Daisy Ridley doesn't think she's ''the hero'' of 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker'.
The 27-year-old actress has played Rey throughout the new trilogy - which will conclude with the Skywalker saga's ninth and final instalment this month - and despite taking the lead alongside the likes of John Boyega (Finn), she suggested it's much more of a team effort.
Asked how playing the ''main hero'' has changed her sense of the world, she told Variety: ''I would say I haven't played the hero because I think that 'Star Wars' is a group of heroes all working together.
''But in terms of being part of that [phenomenon], it makes the world smaller in a way, being in something that unites people is easy access to entering a space.
''And especially when we're promoting the film, you go to different countries, and everyone has a similar reaction, a similar expectation. It makes everything more accessible.''
Ridley admitted she finds her own character relatable, as they have both been thrust into the middle of a huge saga and been left having to figure out what it all means.
She added: ''I can relate, and that is why I've had to make myself feel part of things, because otherwise you just felt like, 'Why am I here? Why did they choose me? What is going on?'
''And then it gets to a point where you think, 'Well, it's not normal, but it's my normal.' So I've stopped trying to apologise for doing this because I know how lucky I am.
''I'm having a great time. Before, I was like, 'Oh, I don't want to be like, 'This is best thing ever!'' But it is really great.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...