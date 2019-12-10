Daisy Ridley doesn't think she's ''the hero'' of 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker'.

The 27-year-old actress has played Rey throughout the new trilogy - which will conclude with the Skywalker saga's ninth and final instalment this month - and despite taking the lead alongside the likes of John Boyega (Finn), she suggested it's much more of a team effort.

Asked how playing the ''main hero'' has changed her sense of the world, she told Variety: ''I would say I haven't played the hero because I think that 'Star Wars' is a group of heroes all working together.

''But in terms of being part of that [phenomenon], it makes the world smaller in a way, being in something that unites people is easy access to entering a space.

''And especially when we're promoting the film, you go to different countries, and everyone has a similar reaction, a similar expectation. It makes everything more accessible.''

Ridley admitted she finds her own character relatable, as they have both been thrust into the middle of a huge saga and been left having to figure out what it all means.

She added: ''I can relate, and that is why I've had to make myself feel part of things, because otherwise you just felt like, 'Why am I here? Why did they choose me? What is going on?'

''And then it gets to a point where you think, 'Well, it's not normal, but it's my normal.' So I've stopped trying to apologise for doing this because I know how lucky I am.

''I'm having a great time. Before, I was like, 'Oh, I don't want to be like, 'This is best thing ever!'' But it is really great.''