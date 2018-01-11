British actress Daisy Ridley cried when she was told the original plan for her character in 'Star Wars: Episode IX', according to Bobby Moynihan.
The 25-year-old actress plays the part of Rey in the money-spinning sci-fi franchise, and 'Saturday Night Live's Bobby Moynihan - who is a mutual friend of Daisy and then-director Colin Trevorrow - has revealed what happened when Daisy learned of Rey's proposed fate.
He shared: ''I was in 'The Book of Henry', the movie that Colin Trevorrow directed, and we talked about ['Star Wars'] a great deal.
''We're both big fans, one of the reasons why I think he put me in the movie was because we hit it off talking about that.
''I introduced him to Daisy Ridley at the 'SNL' after-party, it was the first time they had met. I saw a moment where she said, 'What happens to me?' And he said, 'Do you want to do this now?' And she said, 'Yeah,' and they went off into a corner of the bar and he whispered it into her ear and she started crying.''
However, since that moment, Colin has been replaced as the movie's director by J.J. Abrams, who previously helmed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
Recalling Daisy's encounter with the director, Bobby told Collider's Jedi Council Podcast: ''I was like, I'm witnessing 'Star Wars' history right now.
''I remember being so amazed and feeling so wonderful and so happy for Colin because he's such a fan.
''I haven't spoken to him since the news came out that he's not doing it, but it kills me because I would've loved to see what he would have done with it because he was very passionate about it.''
