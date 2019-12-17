Daisy Ridley was reduced to tears by her final 'Star Wars' appearance.

The 27-year-old actress - who plays Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - has admitted that watching a cut of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' proved to be an overwhelming experience for her.

Daisy - who first starred as Rey in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - shared: ''We all sort of sat around a bit stunned.

''And then I was trying to scurry off into the car to cry and [producer] Michelle Rejwan and [screenwriter] Chris Terrio were like, 'No, go on.' I was like, 'I don't want to cry in front of you! I just want to get in the car.'''

Daisy has also teased details of the new film, revealing it is an emotional rollercoaster.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's, like, super snappy. So you're sort of so tuned in that we really didn't process it until the end.

''Then suddenly, you're like, 'Oh ... oh my gosh,' ... it's very overwhelming.''

Meanwhile, Daisy recently revealed that she's ''quite spiritual'', and claimed that things ''happen for a reason'' in her life.

The London-born actress explained: ''I am quite spiritual, I believe in the universe. I think things happen for a reason, for the most part.

''For example, after we finished 'The Last Jedi', I was like, oh my god I don't have a job to go to, so I went on holiday with some pals, forgot about it, had a great time, and then I got the call for 'Murder On The Orient Express'. But if I'd have panicked and jumped into work, it wouldn't have happened that way.

''Still, sometimes I worry I'm so blessed that I'm going to be s**t on by something.''