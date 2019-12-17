London-born actress Daisy Ridley has revealed she was reduced to tears by her final 'Star Wars' appearance.
Daisy Ridley was reduced to tears by her final 'Star Wars' appearance.
The 27-year-old actress - who plays Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - has admitted that watching a cut of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' proved to be an overwhelming experience for her.
Daisy - who first starred as Rey in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - shared: ''We all sort of sat around a bit stunned.
''And then I was trying to scurry off into the car to cry and [producer] Michelle Rejwan and [screenwriter] Chris Terrio were like, 'No, go on.' I was like, 'I don't want to cry in front of you! I just want to get in the car.'''
Daisy has also teased details of the new film, revealing it is an emotional rollercoaster.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's, like, super snappy. So you're sort of so tuned in that we really didn't process it until the end.
''Then suddenly, you're like, 'Oh ... oh my gosh,' ... it's very overwhelming.''
Meanwhile, Daisy recently revealed that she's ''quite spiritual'', and claimed that things ''happen for a reason'' in her life.
The London-born actress explained: ''I am quite spiritual, I believe in the universe. I think things happen for a reason, for the most part.
''For example, after we finished 'The Last Jedi', I was like, oh my god I don't have a job to go to, so I went on holiday with some pals, forgot about it, had a great time, and then I got the call for 'Murder On The Orient Express'. But if I'd have panicked and jumped into work, it wouldn't have happened that way.
''Still, sometimes I worry I'm so blessed that I'm going to be s**t on by something.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...