Daisy Ridley doesn't know how to do her hair.

The 25-year-old actress went to a performing arts boarding school from the age of just eight but never felt like she fitted in with her classmates because she wasn't as knowledgeable about her appearance as some of her peers - and not a lot has changed now.

She said: ''I always sort of felt like I didn't fit in.

''At 12 or 13, I didn't know how to do make-up and I still don't know how to do my hair. And people wore high heels at that age.''

Daisy's mother thought the performing arts school would suit her daughter because she doesn't handle boredom very well.

She said: ''I was such a grumpy child. I used to get super-distracted - once I'd done my work I'd be annoying everyone else - and my mum thought if I was busy, I'd be less distracting.''

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actress recently admitted she had therapy to cope with ''crippling'' fame.

She said: ''Everything was so confusing. People were recognising me - I still don't know how to handle it.

''My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious...

''I went and saw a lovely lady. I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognise me.

''[Then I thought] 'You know what? I want to dance through life. I don't want to scuttle.' ''

However, the British star admits she is in a very fortunate position, but tries to keep a sense of perspective about things.

She said: ''I'm very aware that there are thousands of other people who could do what I do much better, and it's a matter of timing and luck. I'm counting my blessings that I get to be one of the people working.

''I worry that things start to seem normal that aren't normal.

''You get rushed through airports, and you never have to queue, and you get tickets to things that you wouldn't otherwise. I think it's important to remind yourself that it's not normal. It's difficult, though, because it is my normal.''