'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress Daisy Ridley has confessed she kept shaking when she filmed 'Murder on the Orient Express' because she was working with such an all-star cast.
Daisy Ridley could barely hold a cup when she filmed 'Murder on the Orient Express' because she was so nervous working with the all-star cast.
The 25-year-old actress is starring as Mary Debenham in Kenneth Branagh's big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot novel of the same name and the film has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad and Michelle Pfeiffer among others.
Ridley admits she found it difficult to nail her scenes due to her excitement at working with so many major names.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, Ridley said: ''Before a scene my heart is pondering, every time. But my first scene on 'Orient' had to be in front of everyone, didn't it? I couldn't hold a cup, because it was rattling. But I got through it.''
Depp, who is cast as Ratchett, jumped on-board the project after holding discussions with the director and reading the script penned by Michael Green that he adapted from Christie's novel.
Pfeiffer portrays Mrs. Hubbard and Dench has been signed to the role of Princess Dragomiroff, while Lucy Boynton is Countess Andrenyi.
Christie's novel, which was published in 1934, follows the brutal murder on-board the famous train as Belgian detective Poirot attempts to solve the mind-boggling case.
Announcing the project last September, Branagh said: ''Christie's 'Murder...' is mysterious, compelling and unsettling. I'm honoured to have this fantastic group of actors bring these dark materials to life for a new audience.''
James Prichard and Hilary Strong, both of Agatha Christie Ltd., will executive produce, while Sir Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon and Branagh are also producers.
'Murder on the Orient Express' is slated to be released this November.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
Fans of the TV series and 2011 first movie probably won't mind that the filmmakers...
The four musketeers are back once again after their eventful (and mostly deeply embarrassing) post-A...