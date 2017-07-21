Daisy Ridley could barely hold a cup when she filmed 'Murder on the Orient Express' because she was so nervous working with the all-star cast.

The 25-year-old actress is starring as Mary Debenham in Kenneth Branagh's big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot novel of the same name and the film has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad and Michelle Pfeiffer among others.

Ridley admits she found it difficult to nail her scenes due to her excitement at working with so many major names.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, Ridley said: ''Before a scene my heart is pondering, every time. But my first scene on 'Orient' had to be in front of everyone, didn't it? I couldn't hold a cup, because it was rattling. But I got through it.''

Depp, who is cast as Ratchett, jumped on-board the project after holding discussions with the director and reading the script penned by Michael Green that he adapted from Christie's novel.

Pfeiffer portrays Mrs. Hubbard and Dench has been signed to the role of Princess Dragomiroff, while Lucy Boynton is Countess Andrenyi.

Christie's novel, which was published in 1934, follows the brutal murder on-board the famous train as Belgian detective Poirot attempts to solve the mind-boggling case.

Announcing the project last September, Branagh said: ''Christie's 'Murder...' is mysterious, compelling and unsettling. I'm honoured to have this fantastic group of actors bring these dark materials to life for a new audience.''

James Prichard and Hilary Strong, both of Agatha Christie Ltd., will executive produce, while Sir Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon and Branagh are also producers.

'Murder on the Orient Express' is slated to be released this November.