Daisy Ridley has revealed she received ''wonderful'' life advice from Carrie Fisher before she passed away.
The 25-year-old actress starred alongside the late star - who passed away in December 2016 aged 60 - in both 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', and has said a frank discussion about fame led to Carrie bestowing some important life advice onto the young beauty.
Speaking to Elle Australia, Daisy revealed: ''Carrie Fisher said not to shrink away from the success but to enjoy it. And that was wonderful.''
That isn't the only tips Daisy received from Carrie either, as she previously claimed the iconic actress - who was known for her portrayal of General Leia Organa - told her that her dating life would change forever after landing the role of Rey in the sci-fi franchise.
Carrie spoke to Daisy about the way stardom would impact her search for love, telling the actress that her personal life was set to become much more complicated.
The star also told Daisy that her love life would become more difficult ''because you don't want to give people the ability to say 'I had sex with Princess Leia'''.
Daisy also revealed that she and Carrie would spend their time on the movie set discussing the veteran star's battle with bipolar disorder, as well as her use of LSD.
She said: ''I'd never met anyone openly bipolar before, who discussed loving glitter because of her LSD days.''
Meanwhile, Daisy previously claimed Carrie taught her to enjoy everything and not to apologise for ''anything''.
The brunette beauty said: ''Carrie lived her life the way she wanted to, never apologising for anything, which is something I'm still learning.
'''Embarrassed' is the wrong word, but there were times through it all when I felt like I was ... shrinking. And she told me never to shrink away from it - that it should be enjoyed.''
