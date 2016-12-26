The 27-year-old star's grandmother Leila, nicknamed Lee, lost her husband in August (16), meaning this Christmas was the first she spent alone in 58 years.

So Daisy planned to treat her grandparent to the trip of a lifetime - even though it meant she missed Christmas with her fashion designer mum Pearl Lowe, rocker stepfather Danny Goffey and their three children.

"I don't really like the prospect of being away from my mum and Danny and the kid, but grandma wanted to go away and it's whatever she wants," she told Britain's Fabulous magazine just before the holiday. "I'm going to take her on a cruise. An old people special!"

Daisy, the daughter of Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, recently competed in British TV dance contest Strictly Come Dancing, in which she and partner Aljaz Skorjanec were the seventh couple eliminated.

She will not be trying out her dancing skills on the cruise however, insisting she wouldn't want to show off her moves without Aljaz's help.