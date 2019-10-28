Daisy Lowe had an abortion because she didn't feel ''ready'' for motherhood.

The 30-year-old model has opened up about her ''heartbreaking'' abortion experience, revealing she feels ''grateful'' she didn't have a baby because she wasn't prepared for the challenge.

Speaking to Mel B on her new dating podcast 'The Truth Flirts with Badoo', Daisy shared: ''I wasn't ready to be a mum. It was heartbreaking. But I'm so grateful I didn't have that baby.

''I would have sacrificed a lot and I wouldn't have been the best mum at the time.''

Mel also asked Daisy whether she'd ever date someone who has a contradictory view on the abortion issue.

The brunette beauty replied: ''The only time when it has come up in my relationship was when I did get pregnant and I did need to make the choice and I chose to have one.

''He was supportive, but I had to go to the clinic and it was heartbreaking. He called me when I was having the scan and there was a healthy heartbeat, he said, 'You've got to keep it, we've got to keep it'.

''I was like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?' I was like, 'I can't.'''

Daisy stressed that children must always feel loved by their parents, adding that it's ''every woman's choice'' whether or not they choose to have an abortion.

She said: ''Ultimately there are a lot of very unwanted, unwell kids in the world who need a whole lot of love.

''The planet is overpopulated enough, so why should we bring unwanted kids into the world. I think it's important. It's a heartbreaking decision to make. I'm really grateful that I had the choice growing up.''