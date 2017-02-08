The shop will be open for a week at Maxfield on Melrose Avenue from 11 February (17).

Designers at Off-White, Darkdron, Herve Manufacturer, and Enfants Riches Deprives have created limited edition gear for fans, which will be on sale, along with Daft Punk Official Merchandise items made specifically for the store.

A Daft Punk statement suggests highlights will include "a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography and robot helmets."

Daft Punk are scheduled to perform at the Grammys with The Weeknd.