DADDY YANKEE has had more than $2 million of jewellery stolen.

The 'Despacito' hitmaker was the victim of a robbery earlier this week, when a man - who allegedly pretended to be him - managed to get access to his hotel room in Valencia, Spain and back out again with a number of gold necklaces and diamonds as well as other jewellery.

A tweet from his team reads: ''Daddy Yankee's press office confirms that the artist has been victim of a robbery while he was out of his hotel in Valencia, Spain. A law firm has been hired and there will not be any more statements in order to not hinder the investigation.''

It has been claimed that the thief asked staff at the Melía Valencia hotel to open the safe in Daddy Yankee's room before making off with the loot. Local news outlet Las Provincias reports that a forensic team have visited the scene to take fingerprints and are already on the case.

Daddy Yankee rose to international fame with his hit track 'Despacito' alongside Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber after it became the first song that was primarily in Spanish to top the Billboard Hot 100 since a 1996 remix of 'Macarena'. Luis previously revealed it was Justin's decision to use the Spanish version rather than an English one they had recorded.

He said: ''The funny thing is we actually have a version of the song fully recorded in English, and he knew that. Instead of using that, he decided to use the Spanish version, even though he doesn't speak Spanish and made sure he was pronouncing the words correctly.''