Cynthia Nixon insists all families are alike.

The 50-year-old actress - who has kids Sam, 20, and Charles, 14, with former partner Danny Mozes and son Max, five, with wife Christine Marinoni - thinks prejudice towards same-sex parents disappears when their children all mix together in settings such as school.

She told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper: ''A parent is a parent, a child is a child, a family is a family.

''I feel like a lot of prejudice we have against people is against people we barely know or have never even met. And certainly when different kinds of people are able to be around each other, particularly when their children are in a class together, a lot of that fear and mistrust just evaporates.''

The 'Killing Reagan' actress previously revealed she leads a low-key life and happily takes public transport with her family.

She said: ''I still take the subway and I do get recognised. But people don't care! I love to sit there on the train and watch people.''

And Cynthia loves living in New York and doesn't even like to leave the city to go on vacation.

She said: ''I've never lived anywhere but New York City.

''I'm not even one of those people who needs to get out of the city for a break.

''There's just something about getting that many people together in such a small space. There's an energy and creativity in the air.''

Though she can tell ageing is beginning to have an impact on her body, the actress is enjoying getting older.

She previously said: ''Even though I'm a little achy and creaky now, I like getting older.

''I'm not saying I'm not insecure about all kinds of things, but I do feel less emotionally insecure and worried.

''I feel like I have a lot to laugh at because of all my life experiences.''