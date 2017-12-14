Cyndi Lauper thinks fashion shouldn't feel like ''torture''.

The 64-year-old singer has collaborated with HSN to release a new clothing line, and the star has revealed the inspiration behind her latest venture was to encourage women to feel ''graceful and a little funky'' and enjoy styling themselves.

Speaking to Us Weekly about her capsule, the 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' hitmaker said: ''I designed clothes for the woman who wants to wear couture.

''Women could have the opportunity to feel tall, graceful and a little funky.''

''Getting dressed shouldn't feel like torture. Women should be able to feel elegant and funky no matter their size.''

Cyndi's line includes black wide leg trousers, a red midi dress with fluted sleeves, as well as a black gothic blouse, and she thinks the ''elongation of the lines'' in her collection and the silhouette shapes will be ''very flattering'' for the wearer.

She said: ''It's all about the silhouette -- the elongation of the lines, which make it very flattering.

''Tailoring is how I view everything,''

The vocalist thinks her range will bring a ''whole new world'' to the fashion industry.

She added: ''It's going to be a whole new world. When you get dressed, you got to have a party. It should be like there's a disco ball in your bathroom.''

And Cyndi hopes her creations will empower women of all ages, and encourage them to experiment with their wardrobe staples instead of being made to feel ''invisible''.

She said: ''Women of a certain age shouldn't have to go back into the closet and be invisible -- my goal is to make women feel they're still alive with my clothes. I'm a rocker, I know how to do it for goodness sake.''