Cyndi Lauper once dyed her hair with green food colouring.

The 64-year-old singer has acknowledged she has experimented with her locks ''quite a bit'' over the years, and on one occasion she added a few drops of the additive to her tresses so they would match the colour of her dress she wore to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Speaking about her beauty hacks to Allure Online, she said: ''I've done quite a bit. I started with green. [It was] St. Patrick's Day [and] I wanted my hair to match with my dress so I went with a food colour. I've had all different colours.''

Although Cyndi likes her blonde hair she started to experiment with different shades because she felt her hair was ''plain'', although when she underwent the drastic makeover she felt like a ''freakazoid''.

She explained: ''In 2015, I had blonde hair and I thought it was good [but after a while] I thought it was plain, so I went to the store and bought Manic Panic, which is always my go-to [hair-dye brand]. They have a lot of colours and you can always mix and match [them]. I got 'Cotton Candy Pink' which is different now. I got my hair really light pink [before] I had to go on TV and then I realised nobody had coloured hair. It was just that moment when nobody had coloured hair at all, so I was a little freakish. I just pretended like I was normal and there was nothing different about me at all. I didn't know what else to do. I felt like a freakazoid.''

The 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' hitmaker currently sports candyfloss pink-coloured hair, but she recently wanted to dye it blue instead because she felt she was at the ''right age'' to opt for that shade, although she swiftly changed her mind.

She explained: ''I wanted to change it to blue because I felt like hey, it's the right age, aren't I supposed to have blue hair? I was going to change it but then I saw the great Women's March in January [2017] and I realised [the marketing] was the same colour as my hair and that I should never change the colour of my hair -- [at least] not now, just to keep solidarity.''