Cybill Shepherd has accused former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves of propositioning her in a restaurant.

The 68-year-old actress has claimed that the alleged incident took place while they were dining at a restaurant, and comes after the former TV network boss was accused by several other woman of sexual harassment.

Speaking on Sirius XM's 'The Michelle Collins Show', Cybill explained: ''His assistant and my assistant made a dinner date and we went to it and he was ... well, he was telling me his wife didn't turn him on, some mistress didn't turn him on. And I'm watching him drink alcohol and I'm going, he says, 'Well, you know, why don't you let me take you home?'

''I said, no, I've got a ride and I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off-duty LAPD officer.''

The actress also claimed that her CBS sitcom 'Cybill' would have run on the air for much longer if she hadn't rejected Moonves' advances.

The veteran star - whose show ran from 1995 until 1998 - said: ''It would have run for another five years.''

Moonves stepped down from his position at CBS in September following the allegations made against him.

Shortly before he walked away, several women accused the TV boss of making unwanted sexual advances towards them.

He is also alleged to have treated the women unfairly after they rejected his advances.

Moonves - who has previously expressed his support for the Me Too movement - has denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations.

He said in a statement: ''Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.''