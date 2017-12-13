Frank Ocean has got his own radio station - on video game 'Grand Theft Auto Online'.

The 30-year-old R&B singer has curated a playlist of songs which will be made available to players of the open world crime title when they download new update 'The Doomsday Heist', a massive expansion pack adding missions and fresh story content which launched on Tuesday (12.12.17).

The station is called Blonded, sharing the same name as his Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, and features songs from a vast array of artists, including Curtis Mayfield, Burial, Aphex Twin, Marvin Gaye and Jay-Z.

Ocean has also included five of his own tracks; 'Ivy', 'Crack Rock', 'Chanel', 'Nights' and 'Pretty Sweet'.

The show is hosted by regular Blonded presenters Vegyn, Roof Access, and Federico Aliprandi - while Ocean himself can be heard at various intervals speaking with the hosts and making track selections.

'Grand Theft Auto Online' developer Rockstar kept news of Ocean's involvement in the update a closely guarded secret, but they have a long history of including acclaimed songs on the in-car radio stations ever since releasing 'Grand Theft Auto III' back in 2001.

Full playlist for Frank Ocean's 'Grand Theft Auto Online' radio show:

Todd Rundgren - International Feel

Panda Bear - Mr. Noah

Frank Ocean - Provider

ScHoolboy Q - Kno Ya Wrong [ft. Lance Skiiiwalker]

SWV - Rain

Joy Again - On a Farm

Frank Ocean - Ivy

Curtis Mayfield - So In Love

Marvin Gaye - When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You

Les Ya Toupas Du Zaire - Je Ne Bois Pas Beaucoup

Drexciya - Andreaen Sand Dunes

JAY-Z - Dead Presidents II

Frank Ocean - Crack Rock

M.C. Mack - EZ Come EZ Go

Aphex Twin - IZ-US

Burial - Hiders

Future - Codeine Crazy

Frank Ocean - Chanel

Lil Uzi Vert - For Real

Migos - First 48

Suspect - Fbg

Frank Ocean - Nights

Gunna - YSL [ft. Playboi Carti]

Chief Keef - Winnin [ft. King Louie]

Lil' Sko - Miss White Cocaine

JME - Man Dont Care [ft. Giggs]

(Sandy) Alex G - Master

Frank Ocean - Pretty Sweet