Cuba Gooding Jr. is confident ''the system'' will prove he is innocent of groping a woman in a club.
The 'Jerry Maguire' actor has been accused of touching a woman's breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan on Sunday (09.06.19) but he insists he has done nothing wrong and is putting his faith in the ''system'' to prove his innocence.
Asked if there was any truth in the claims, he said: ''No, absolutely not.''
And pressed on whether anything he did could be misconstrued, he replied: ''Nothing.''
The 51-year-old star believes video footage of his time in the club will also show he did nothing wrong.
He told TMZ: ''I trust the system and the process speaks for itself. There's a tape that shows what really happened.
''I was at a club, I left, I met a bunch of people, said hello and took pictures and, you know, you have to have faith in what people say...
''In this time and age you have to let people speak for themselves and now I'm giving the process chance to do this.''
Sources told the website Cuba is planning to turn himself into New York police on Thursday (13.06.19) to face questioning for a misdemeanour charge of forcible touching, where he will be accompanied by his lawyers, Peter Toumbekis and Mark J. Heller.
It was claimed earlier this week that 'The People v OJ Simpson' actor was ''highly intoxicated'' in the nightspot when he allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old female's breast.
According to reports, the pair got into an argument after the alleged incident and it was broken up by security.
The woman filed a police report for forcible touching.
