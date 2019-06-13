Cuba Gooding Jr. is reconsidering his decision to turn himself into police on Thursday (13.06.19).

The 'Jerry Maguire' star had planned to meet with New York cops to be arrested and face questioning for a misdemeanour charge of forcible touching following an allegation he groped a woman's breast in a nightclub on Sunday (09.06.19) but his attorney, Mark Heller, has admitted that may not now be the case.

The lawyer told TMZ that surveillance footage from the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, where the alleged incident occurred, showed ''absolutely no criminality taking place on the part of my client.''

Mr. Heller explained he has tried to contact the Manhattan District Attorney's Sex Crimes Unit but is still waiting for a return phone call as he wants to know if they have seen the video.

According to the lawyer, he doesn't think they would seek to arrest his client if they had viewed the footage.

The 51-year-old actor recently insisted security video footage would prove his innocence.

He said: ''I trust the system and the process speaks for itself. There's a tape that shows what really happened.

''I was at a club, I left, I met a bunch of people, said hello and took pictures and, you know, you have to have faith in what people say...

''In this time and age you have to let people speak for themselves and now I'm giving the process chance to do this.''

Cuba also stressed that he had done nothing wrong.

Asked if there was any truth in the claims, he said: ''No, absolutely not.''

And pressed on whether anything he did could be misconstrued, he replied: ''Nothing.''

It was claimed earlier this week that 'The People v OJ Simpson' actor was ''highly intoxicated'' in the nightspot when he allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old female's breast.

According to reports, the pair got into an argument after the alleged incident and it was broken up by security.

The woman filed a police report for forcible touching.