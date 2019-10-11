Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged over an ''additional incident'' in relation to his sexual assault case, but it is currently not clear what has happened.
Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged over an ''additional incident'' in relation to his sexual assault case.
The 'Jerry Maguire' actor was charged with forcible touching in June following an allegation he groped a woman's breast in a club but he appeared in court on Thursday (10.10.19) for what was assumed to be a hearing on the matter and it turned out to be for something else.
According to TMZ, the Manhattan District Attorney told the judge there was an additional incident that is the basis of a new charge, and he will be arraigned for it next week.
It is unclear if the alleged victim is the same woman who made the initial allegation. When Cuba was first arrested, it was revealed New York police were also investigating another incident, but it is also unknown whether this is connected to the new charge.
The 51-year-old actor previously asked for the groping charge to be dismissed, arguing his accuser had a ''warped mental state'' and CCTV footage was inconclusive.
Documents filed by the star's attorneys, Mark Heller and Peter Toumbekis, cited the woman's blog posts, in which she allegedly said she was suffering from PTSD and anxiety and felt starved of attention.
However, the DA's office insisted they were matters to be addressed at trial, and felt that the accuser's mental health history was irrelevant and if the case were dismissed, it could send a message that using a victim's past against them could work.
Prosecutors dismissed the 'American Crime Story' actor's claim of police misconduct, arguing his lawyers misrepresented the police report and NYPD's initial investigation of the case.
But Cuba and his team are still confident the case will be dismissed.
Mr. Heller said recently: ''The Court in its wisdom can review the video which, without exception, does not reveal any criminal conduct on the part of Cuba.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore talk about their new comedy drama 'Don Jon'...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Jon Martello enjoys his routine lifestyle which involves working out, maintaining his apartment, driving a...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Cecil Gains is a devoted White House butler who grew up on a simple cotton...