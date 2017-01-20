Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce.

The 'The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' actor has finally submitted a response to his estranged wife Sara's 2014 petition for separation by filing a petition of his own and asking for their marriage to be dissolved.

The 49-year-old actor is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter Piper and is willing to pay spousal support, TMZ.

However, when it comes to dividing their assets, Cuba - who also has grown-up sons Spencer and Mason with his estranged wife - wants to keep all of the money he has made since Sara filed for separation in April 2014.

News of the divorce filing may come as a surprise as the former couple - who tied the knot in 1994 - attended the Weinstein Company and Netflix's Golden Globes party together earlier this month.

And last March, the 'Jerry Maguire' star insisted he and Sara were doing what they could to keep things together for the sake of their children.

Quizzed on the status of their marriage, he explained: ''Officially I'm still married, it's just you know how some marriages go. Sometimes you take a break or two. All I'm saying is my life is what it is right now.

''I took her to see a movie the other day. We've got kids man, we've got to keep this together.''