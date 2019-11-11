Cuba Gooding Jr. was confronted by his girlfriend in a club over the weekend as they celebrated her birthday.
The 'Jerry Maguire' star was celebrating his other half Claudine De Niro's birthday at Mango's Tropical Cafe in South Beach on Saturday (09.11.19) when she fumed at him and a row ensued.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Claudine chats to Cuba by the bar area, where she gets close to his face, knocking over a number of glasses on the bar, whilst Cuba shows no emotion.
Claudine was then removed from the bar after also getting aggressive with security, whilst his attorney, Mark Heller, played it down, saying she simply got a ''little overly playful''.
Meanwhile, Cuba has been charged with a number of sexual misconduct allegations including most recently, an alleged third incidence of groping a woman.
Prosecutors revealed there have been more accusations made against him, including one from a waitress at LAVO nighclub, who claimed he ''forcibly touched'' her in September 2018.
Like the two other allegations of forcible touching - one in October 2018 at TAO Downtown and another in July this year at the Magic Hour club - Cuba has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
During the hearing, the two sides rowed over who had ''leaked'' a tape to TMZ, which showed the 'American Crime Story' star with his October 2018 accuser, Natasha Ashworth, who has alleged the actor ''pinched her buttocks'' as he left the club.
Prosecutors claim the video showed up online less than 24 hours after the defense viewed it, suggesting the defense shared it, while outside the court, Cuba's lawyer Peter Toumbekis said the other side should ''look into their own team'' to find the source of the leak.
Assistant DA Jenna Long said in court: ''We've provided defense counsel a short clip from one of the incidents and, within 24 hours, that video had been released to the media. We feel that the release is inappropriate and an effort to taint the jury pool. The video released was also incomplete and only shows conduct from immediately after the charged incident.''
Defense lawyers Peter and Mark Heller denied releasing the video and claimed their client was only being prosecuted because of his fame.
