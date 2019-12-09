Crowded House are set to reunite for their first European tour in a decade.

The 'Weather with You' hitmakers' founding members; Neil Finn and Nick Seymour - who will hit the road with Mitchell Froom and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn - have announced their first dates in the UK and Europe since 2010.

The Australian rock band will kick off the UK leg of the run on June 16 at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena, and wrap with two nights at London's Roundhouse in Camden on July 4 and July 5.

The 'Don't Dream It's Over' hitmakers have also revealed they are in the studio again, with new music in the pipeline as they embark on their next chapter.

The tour comes after Neil joined Fleetwood Mac, along with Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, as a full-time member in the wake of Lindsey Buckingham's departure from the band on tour in April.

Whilst in August, Crowded House announced a one-off reunion show at the 2020 edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest.

However, shortly afterwards, keyboardist Mark Hart announced he would not be a part of the reunion.

Neil confirmed the news and said that he ''love[s] Hart dearly as a friend, as a contributor and a collaborator'' and added that ''all will be revealed ... trust that good thought and good heart gets put into all of these decisions.''

Since forming in Melbourne in 1985, following the disbandment of Split Enz, the band have released six studio albums to date.

They parted aways in 1996, but following the tragic death of drummer Paul Hester in 2005, Neil and Nick felt it was time to get the band back together.

So they ended up reuniting with sticksman Matt Sherrod and Mark, and released the acclaimed LP 'Time On Earth' in 2007.

The 'Fall at Your Feet' hitmakers' last studio effort was 2010's 'Intriguer'.

Tickest for Crowded House's 2020 tour go on sale on Friday (13.12.19) at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

Crowded House's 2020 UK tour dates:

June 16, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

June 17, SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

June 18, Arena Birmingham

July 2, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July 4, Roundhouse, London

July 5, Roundhouse, London