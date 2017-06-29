Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the first picture of his twin babies.

The 32-year-old soccer ace revealed on Facebook on Wednesday (28.06.17) that he had become a father again, reportedly via a surrogate in the US, and he has now shared a picture of the tots.

He shared a photo of himself cradling the tots - one clad in a blue and white outfit and the other in a pink dress - and captioned the social media post: ''So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.''

It has been reported the twins are a boy and girl named Eva and Mateo, however, in Cristiano's earlier Facebook post, the soccer star - who also has seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. - implied both babies were male.

After Portugal failed to beat Chile in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup tournament, he wrote: ''I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born.

''Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

''The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget.

''I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.''

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation also released a statement confirming Ronaldo's early departure from the cup to focus on his family.

It read: ''The President of the FPF and the National Team were informed before the Confederations Cup by the National Team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, that he had been a father.

''The athlete, despite the birth of his children, made a point of being in the service of the National Team, in a gesture that we must underline and praise.

''The President of the FPF and the National Selector understand that if it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup, they must release the athlete so that he can finally get to know his children.''