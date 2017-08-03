Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez considers herself to be a ''real family person''.

The 23-year-old beauty recently confirmed she is pregnant with the soccer star's baby and Georgina has revealed she is readying herself for the birth by sticking to a strict Mediterranean diet.

She shared: ''In my day to day life, I like to take care of myself doing sport and eating a balanced diet.

''I try to eat natural products and avoid heavy meals and follow a Mediterranean diet. I don't follow a strict diet as such because I do love a treat now and again.''

Georgina also revealed she loves spending time with children and animals, admitting they are two of her biggest passions in life.

Speaking to Spanish magazine Hola, the health-conscious brunette explained: ''I'm a real family person. I love children, nature and animals.''

Georgina first met Cristiano, 32, at the upmarket clothes store she was working at in Madrid, Spain, in 2016.

The Portuguese soccer ace - who already has four-week-old twins Eva and Mateo, and seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. via surrogates - recently admitted he wants to have seven children.

Of his eldest son, Cristiano said: ''Cristianinho is very happy.

''He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good.''

The record-breaking star also revealed he was thrilled by the arrival of his twins.

He said: ''They are precious, I am delighted. Yes I am, I'm very happy.''

And when he was asked if he was excited about his next impending arrival, Ronaldo said: ''Yes, very much.''

Before he started dating Georgina, Ronaldo had a five-year relationship with Russian model-turned-actress Irina Shayk.

The 31-year-old beauty is the current girlfriend of Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and in March 2017, she gave birth to their daughter Lea in Los Angeles.