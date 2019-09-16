Cristiano Ronaldo plans to marry his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old soccer star - who has son Cristiano Jr, whose mother's identity has never been revealed, twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate and daughter Alana with Georgina - has revealed that he wants to tie the knot with the 25-year-old model.

He told Piers Morgan in the new ITV one-off special, 'Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan': ''She helped me so much. Of course I'm in love with her. We'll be (married) one day, for sure. It's my mum's dream as well. So, one day. Why not?

''It's great. She's my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.''

Georgina has been dating Cristiano since 2016 and recently called their first meeting ''love at first sight''.

She said: ''Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event.

''It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.''

However, she admitted that dating the world-famous Juventus player has not always been easy.

Georgina said: ''Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy but I wouldn't change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure.''

Meanwhile, during the Piers Morgan interview, Cristiano broke down in tears after being shown footage of his late father Jose Dinis Aveiro praising him ahead of the Euro 2004 tournament held in Portugal.

Aveiro died of liver failure in 2005 at the age of 52 and Ronaldo found the footage hugely emotional.

He said: ''I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable. I think the interview would be funny, but I didn't expect to cry. But I never saw these images. I don't know where you... I have to have these images to show my family.

''But I really don't know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard.

''To be the number one and he don't see nothing, and he don't see me receive awards, to see what I became.

''My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my oldest son, but my father, he didn't see nothing, and it was... he died young.''

'Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan' will air on Tuesday (17.09.19) at 9pm on ITV.