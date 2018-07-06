Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks for his own reality TV show.

The 33-year-old professional soccer player is believed to be close to signing a deal with Facebook Watch - which could earn him $10 million - for his own 13-part series.

The programme, which will be produced by Tom Brady's Religion of Sports media company, will focus on the sportsman's personal life - including his rumoured engagement to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and how they raise their children - and his impressive sporting career, according to Variety.

The Real Madrid player should have no issue letting the cameras into his home as he's always been very open about what's going on in his life and announced that he was a father again just hours after Georgina gave birth to their daughter Alana.

He wrote at the time: ''Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy! (sic)''

Ronaldo also went live on Instagram shortly after the baby's arrival in November, where he chatted with Georgina outside, who was cradling the little girl in her arms.

Cristiano had previously revealed that he wants to have seven children.

In an interview with Chinese TV, he said: ''Cristiano Jr. [his son] is very happy. He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good.''

And Cristiano - who also has twins Eva and Mateo, who were believed to have been born via a surrogate - and his girlfriend Georgina are ''real family'' people.

She shared: ''In my day to day life, I like to take care of myself doing sport and eating a balanced diet. I try to eat natural products and avoid heavy meals and follow a Mediterranean diet. I don't follow a strict diet as such because I do love a treat now and again ... I'm a real family person. I love children, nature and animals.''