Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a father for the fourth time.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid soccer superstar secretly welcomed twins Eva and Mateo, who are believed to have been born via a surrogate in the US, into the world last month, and the sportsman has now confirmed he will be expanding his brood with his 22-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez who is believed to be expecting her first child.

When asked if he was excited about his next impending arrival by El Mundo's website La Otra Crónica, Ronaldo - who also has seven-year-old son Ronaldo Jr. - said: ''Yes, very much.''

Although the Portuguese soccer ace has three children already, he has yet to get to grips with parenting duties such as nappy changing.

When asked how he copes with his children's diapers during a visit to a restaurant in Ibiza, he said: ''I'm not very skilled at that, but I try.''

Ronaldo is still basking in the joy surrounding the arrival of his two ''precious'' children.

Speaking about Eva and Mateo, he said: ''They are precious, I am delighted. Yes I am, I'm very happy.''

The dark-haired hunk first shared the news about the arrival of his two babies in a Facebook post, and he has since taken to the social media platform to share images of him cradling the tiny tots, who he has hailed as the ''two new loves of [his] life''.

He captioned the upload: ''So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.''

It has been reported the twins are a boy and girl, however, in Cristiano's earlier Facebook post, the heartthrob implied both babies were male.

After Portugal failed to beat Chile in the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup tournament, he wrote: ''I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born.

''Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

''The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget.

''I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time.''