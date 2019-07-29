Cristiano Ronaldo is set to splash out on a £1.3million holiday villa near Conor McGregor.

The Juventus star will be living just a few doors away from the UFC fighter if he goes ahead with the purchase in the exclusive development 'The Heights', which is situated on the La Resina golf and country club estate in Marbella.

According to The Sun newspaper, Ronaldo is eyeing up a four-bedroom home among the properties on the estate ''which boast views of the Mediterranean, LED driveways, private gyms, cinema rooms and infinity pools''.

The luxury enclave has been dubbed ''The Superstars Cul De Sac'' and is worth £15 million.

Ronaldo's purchase will bring his property empire total to £27million, as he also owns homes in Madrid and New York and a football-themed hotel in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal.

Conor, 31, and Cristiano, 34, first met at Jennifer Lopez's birthday party in Nobu Villa at Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas in July 2016.

They hit it off and a few weeks later Ronaldo showed up at an MMA gym to work out McGregor.

And Conor has revealed he is a huge fan of Cristiano, previously saying: ''Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur. His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and has inspired so many young children to play football.''

Speaking about Ronaldo's hat-trick in the Champion's League against Atletico Madrid this year, he said: ''Just look what he did recently in the Champions League, at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles. And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe.

''That is inspiring! We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game.''