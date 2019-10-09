Cristiano Ronaldo feels ''at peace and free'' when he's at home.

The soccer star has launched his new CR7 Play It Cool fragrance, and he revealed while training and playing matches can be intense, he knows the importance of taking time to yourself.

In a new Q&A to promote the campaign, he said: ''I feel most relaxed when I'm at home, there's no pressure there unlike when I train or have games. At home, I feel at peace and free.

''Life is full of bad and good days, but when you have bad days, you just have to move on. The good days will come. In the moment you feel down, just relax and play it cool because there will be good.''

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old five time Ballon d'Or winner admitted despite all his glories on the pitch, he's happiest when he get to spend time with his loved ones.

Ronaldo - who has son Cristiano Jr, whose mother's identity has never been revealed, twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate and daughter Alana with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 25 - added: ''The most valuable moments are the time I get to spend with my family and my kids.

''I have a pretty regular routine, so in a normal day I wake up, go to training, come home and see my family.''

The Juventus star previously admitted his fame has become so stifling that he cannot even take his four kids to the park without it turning into chaos when fans show up.

He said: ''Being me is boring. A part of it is fantastic. Being famous, first page of the newspaper and TV. But after 15 years, after all this time, I want some privacy.

''In the last 10 years, my privacy has gone. I haven't been to the park with my kids. If I go, people turn up and my kids are nervous, my girlfriend is nervous, I'm nervous.

''When you are in public, you cannot be yourself. It's boring. I want to be free again.''