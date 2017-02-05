Illusionist Criss Angel has declared his love for his singer/actress girlfriend Belinda by having her name tattooed across his heart.
The couple began dating late last year (16) and Angel rang in 2017 by branding Belinda the love of his life in a sweet Instagram post.
Now the 49-year-old has taken their romance one step further by having her nickname "Beli" inked onto his chest.
Angel showed off the sweet dedication in a topless photo he posted on Twitter on Wednesday (01Feb17).
Belinda, 27, has yet to comment on her man's new tattoo.