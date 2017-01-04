The pop star, 27, hit headlines late last year (16) when she was rumoured to have struck up a romance with 49-year-old Criss after he performed a magic trick for her on his U.S. TV special Trick'd Up, which aired in October (16).

They then appeared to confirm they were more than just friends in November (16), when they enjoyed a vacation onboard a yacht off the coast of Los Cabos, Mexico, and on Monday (02Jan16), the couple couldn't help but gush about its budding relationship on Twitter.

Belinda first explained meeting Criss was "the most beautiful thing" to happen to her in 2016, before adding, "Happy New Year Criss, my love!"

Her sweet tweet prompted the magician to respond with his own heartfelt message.

"Happy New Year Belinda Mi Amor (my love)!," he wrote. "Your (sic) the love of my life!!! I've never loved anyone before you. You make me want to be the best man I'm capable of. Your (sic) amazing- 'Real Magic' Pure Love Forever Mi Amor."

The magician was previously married to JoAnn Winkhart from 2002 to 2006, and in 2015, he wed Shaunyl Benson, the mother of his young son Johnny Sarantakos. They subsequently split.