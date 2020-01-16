Cressida Bonas ''respects'' the Duke and Duchess of Sussex too much to talk about her relationship with Prince Harry.

The 'White House Farm' actress - who dated the prince from 2012 to 2014 - finds it ''strange'' that she's still asked about her royal relationship and knows she wouldn't be very impressed to hear one of her own former partners talking about their time together.

She said: ''I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline. I want to talk about my work. And also out of respect.

''What's the expression? How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me?

''It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I'm in a very different place now -- I'm getting married, I've learned a lot. I'm much more comfortable in my own skin. I'm growing.'

And the 30-year-old beauty - who is engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley - admitted it has been ''very hard'' to be taken seriously as an actress because her famous past relationship overshadows her efforts.

She told ES magazine: ''No one likes to be labelled, no matter what it is about or where they come from. The hurdles and barriers for me are when I'm trying to do my work and people want to talk about him.

''I work very hard and love what I do--I just want to continue. But it is still something I have to contend with. It is what it is. People will perhaps always ask me about it.''

Cressida - who was a guest at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding - is planning her own nuptials but doesn't want something particularly big or traditional.

She said :''I am not the most organised person -- I won't have those graphs that some brides do. I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us.

''We aren't traditional people, even though Harry proposed in a traditional way -- I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would.''

The full interview with Cressida appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine.