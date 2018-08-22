Craig Zadan has died age 69.

The Hollywood producer - who worked on 'The Bucket List' and 'Hairspray', among other big productions - passed away at his Hollywood Hills home on Monday night (21.08.18) of ''complications following shoulder replacement surgery''.

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, wrote in a statement: ''It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery.

''On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater and television productions - several of them joyous musicals - was taken away so suddenly.

''Craig's distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.''

As well as movies, Zadan also produced hit musicals, such as 'Chicago', and this year's 'Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert'.

Several stars have paid tribute to the late producer, including Kevin Bacon.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Wow so sad to hear about Craig Zadan. He had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place. RIP Craig and Cut Loose! (sic)''

Ryan Reynolds tweeted: ''They don't make them like this anymore. Such a smart, talented and kind person who'll be hugely missed. (sic)''

Neil Patrick Harris wrote: ''I'm stunned and saddened the unexpected passing of Craig Zadan. He's been a friend my entire adult life, championed me to host the Oscars, brought musical theatre back to TV. A wonderful, kind spirit. My sincere condolences to his family and his partner, Elwood. #RIP (sic)''

Debra Messing posted a picture of Zadan on Instagram, and wrote: ''I just found out that Craig Zadan has passed on. He and his producing partner @neilmeron are responsible for one of the most meaningful professional experiences in my career. They brought the magic of Broadway to prime time television with SMASH, and for 2 years I felt like I was living in a dream. They brought accomplished actors, real Broadway dancers and singers, Tony winning lyricist/score writers, Steven Spielberg, and Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Reback together with a pure love and drive to bring Broadway to all those who can't afford, or travel to see a show in NYC. I loved it. And I loved Craig for his passion, and heart, and absolute belief in the endeavor. A kind, talented man who'd never really imagined would ever stop creating. RIP. (sic)''