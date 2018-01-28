Craig David wants to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The garage king has revealed William told him he and his younger brother were into his music back in the 90s, and he's hoping it will bag him an invitation to perform at Harry's forthcoming wedding to former 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle.

The 'Fill Me In' hitmaker told The Sun newspaper: ''He is the coolest guy ever.

''I was standing next to the future King of England and he was like, 'Yeah man, I remember when you dropped 'Fill Me In' back in the day'. The way he was talking to me was like he had known me for ever.

''He is down with the whole thing - as is Prince Harry which is very exciting.''

Asked if he fancies serenading the newlyweds on their big day this spring - after Ellie Goulding sung for William his wife Duchess Catherine - Craig said: ''It would be an honour to perform at the wedding, especially because it's an amazing story and you grow up with the royals.''

As for the 36-year-old musicians own love life, Craig says he's all about ''serendipity'' and that he is not scared of being rejected.

He explained recently: ''To be honest I am all about serendipity. You are going to meet your partner, it's gonna happen when you least expect it. It will blindside you on a Wednesday afternoon, and you will just be like, 'What!?'

And you will know.

''I think 'I Know You' with Bastille it capsulates it.

''It's like, I know without even telling me about it. It's not an infatuation or attraction, it's just you are looking at someone, it's like you are speaking to me.

''I'm not really the guy for the chat-up lines in the bar to be honest.

''If you see someone just go over and say hi and accept that knock back, that's the beauty of it.''