Craig David is set to release a new single this month.

The 38-year-old singer will drop his first new music of 2019 on May 31, with a brand new single entitled 'When You Know What Love Is', which is set to feature on the new 'Love Island' compilation, which hits shelves on June 7.

Speaking in a statement about the new track, Craig said: ''It feels amazing to share what I've been working on! I can't wait for you all to hear it! This track came about so naturally and it's all about the initial undeniable spark you get when something feels right - wanting to hold on to that feeling and seeing how it can develop.''

The single will arrive ahead of a mammoth summer for the star, which will see him return to his Ibiza Rocks Hotel residency for a fourth season between July 9 and September 24, whilst also curating his own stage at SW4 on August 24, where he will be joined by special guests including Basement Jaxx, Mabel, Big Zuu, Yungen, Nathan Dawe, Jax Jones, Martin Sloveig and Sigma.

Craig's SW4 stage will be an embodiment of his critically acclaimed TS5 shows, which began as exclusive pre-parties in Miami and were hosted in his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5.

TS5 has since gone on to become a must-see live event, with Craig playing sets at the biggest festivals and clubs around the world, where he combines singing, DJ'ing, MC'ing, incredible energy and the biggest party anthems which have helped turn TS5 into a global festival powerhouse.

The '7 Days' hitmaker will be making his debut TS5 takeover at this year's SW4 festival in London, and has said he's keen to show off ''new rising talent'' at the event.

He added: ''I'm excited to be bringing TS5 back to Ibiza for another season and have new rising talent also perform on the TS5 stage at SW4 Festival stage.''

Fans can be in with a chance to win tickets to SW4 by pre-saving 'When You Know What Love Is' at: http://smarturl.it/WYKWLIPRESAVE