Craig David presents TS5 will play a free show in his home city of Southampton on October 10.

The special concert, which will take place in a bespoke setting within the grounds of St Mary's Stadium - the home to Premier League club Southampton F.C. - is to celebrate the launch of Gig1 - the UK's fastest home broadband offering from Virgin Media.

The 'Fill Me In' hitmaker and Saints fan, who was born in the city, said: ''I've been a Saints fan all my life so to play a gig at St Mary's Stadium to celebrate bringing my hometown the best connection in the UK, thanks to Virgin Media, is amazing.

''I have nothing but fantastic memories in Southampton and I hope this night will be unforgettable for everyone.''

Virgin Media's Gig1 is now available to around 100,000 homes in Southampton, south England, and another major UK city is set to follow in the coming weeks.

A total of 15 million homes across the country will have the super-speedy service available to them by the end of 2021.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media, said: ''By launching Gig1 in Southampton today, we're giving our customers the chance to walk away from the broadband troubles in their lives and experience next-generation connectivity. With access to the UK's fastest home broadband - 20 times faster than average - households in Southampton can do everything they want to do online, at the same time, without delay.

''To celebrate this milestone moment in a city that means so much to us, we're bringing our partnership with Southampton Football Club together with Craig David - one of Southampton's most iconic superstars. We know our customers and local residents will love this unmissable show, so be speedy in getting your hands on those tickets.''

Tickets for Craig David presents TS5 for Virgin Media were made available to those living in and around Southampton, via a ballot system, from 10am this morning (30.09.19). To enter head to www.virginmedia.com/GigGig