Craig David has slammed the Spice Girls and insisted their reunion will not be ''authentic''.

The '7 Days' hitmaker - who is enjoying a career rejuvenation of his own after releasing his first chart-topping album in 16 years with 2016's effort 'Following My Intuition' - took aim at the hugely influential pop group, and admitted he wasn't on board with the idea of them trying to recapture their 90s magic.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I just think that for them to come back and pretend that they can throw on those little dresses and just vibe again isn't authentic, back then it was authentic.

''I can't be talking about young people doing what young people do, parents trying to find out what they're up to, I'm 36-years-old.''

The singer also appeared to suggest the group - made up of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - may have out-grown their 'girl power' mantra.

He explained: ''It's a funny one. I mean Spice Girls as a group embodied girl power. I think they've grown into women now.

''It's like trying to form something, Victoria is doing her own thing now, Mel B is doing her own thing now, they're all doing their own thing. I mean Geri was very vocal for speaking up about anything political.''

It comes as the group's manager Simon Fuller dropped a huge hint that Victoria - known as Posh Spice during the group's heyday - may not be part of any reunion shows.

When asked by TMZ if Victoria has ''signed off'' for a tour, he replied: ''It may be four, not five.''

Simon also admitted he is ''not sure'' whether the 'Wannabe' hitmakers will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, despite Mel B appearing to confirm they will be earlier this week.

He said: ''I don't know about that, I'm not sure about that one. I'm not sure that will happen. Maybe she knows something I don't.''