Craig David has sold his Miami penthouse for $4.3 million.

The 'Fill Me In' hitmaker closed the sale of the two-bedroom, 1,895-sq ft Tower Suite 5 at the Mondrian South Beach earlier this week and the lucky buyer bagged a bargain because the abode was initially listed for $5.75 million, TMZ reports.

The lavish parties Craig held in the apartment were well known, with him infamously hosting 150 people at a time at the residence, where guests got to enjoy the stunning views from the corner rooftop terrace and celebrated in style thanks to the special light effects throughout.

The property also boasts two master suites, huge lounge areas and a professional recording studio.

The '7 Days' hitmaker previously admitted he felt ''burnt out'' by his party lifestyle so was enjoying being more settled after relocating back to London.

He said: ''I have felt burnt out in the past because I have pushed it a bit too much.

''That cycle can go on but it's about organically finding what works for you. Downtime is key for me and being in London feels like home.''

And despite his Miami party reputation, the 38-year-old star insisted he won't be doing the same at his UK property because he has ''grown up'' and prefers his home to feel like his ''sanctuary'' nowadays.

He previously explained: ''I was throwing those house parties and to see it come full circle and to bring that here is unbelievable. But I'm in a different place.

''I'm 38, I've grown up, you change in the things that are important to you. My home is my sanctuary.

''I go home and it grounds me and it balances me.

''It's not like, go home and turn it into a giant house party, because I get to do that when I go out and do my performances.''