Craig David is enjoying a quieter life since he moved back to London.

The '7 Days' hitmaker has been living in Miami for the past six years, but he recently put his £4.6 million penthouse up for sale and relocated to London and Craig says he has been able to get more ''downtime'' since relocating to the UK.

He told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: ''I have felt burnt out in the past because I have pushed it a bit too much.

''That cycle can go on but it's about organically finding what works for you. Downtime is key for me and being in London feels like home.''

Craig, 38, is currently DJing at his Ibiza Rocks TS5 pool party but has banned himself from hitting the town at night on the party island.

He explained: ''I tell myself, 'No!' otherwise I'll be super-tired and I have to perform for the whole season.

''I want to go on stage and give 110 per cent, and I know when I am giving 70 per cent and it's not good.

''I don't think anyone would notice it in the crowd but I notice. I want to be able to hit that note and so I do rein it in and, therefore, all my partying, going crazy and having fun is on stage.''

In the past, Craig hosted numerous house parties at his Miami pad, but the singer recently insisted he won't be doing the same at his UK property because he has ''grown up'' and prefers his home to feel like his ''sanctuary'' nowadays.

He previously explained: ''I was throwing those house parties and to see it come full circle and to bring that here is unbelievable. But I'm in a different place.

''I'm 38, I've grown up, you change in the things that are important to you. My home is my sanctuary.

''I go home and it grounds me and it balances me.

''It's not like, go home and turn it into a giant house party, because I get to do that when I go out and do my performances.''