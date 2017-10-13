Craig David believes his music proves he is ''heterosexual''.

The 36-year-old singer has admitted he leaves his love life ''open'' because he doesn't feel he needs to ''reinforce'' his sexuality, but he also thinks his songs, which are mostly centred around seduction and romancing a female, is ''very evident'' to any doubters about his beliefs.

Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast about the speculation surrounding his romantic life, the '7 Days' hitmaker said: ''You know what? I leave it very open because at the end of the day it's one of those things where I shouldn't have to reinforce and state, 'No, I'm a heterosexual' -- because that's all nonsense.

''I think it's very evident in the way my songs are and how I speak about relationships so I wouldn't even go into it. It's like if that's what you feel it's what you feel.

''The only person that it really matters is the relationship that I'm in and I know, I know.''

And the artist thinks it is ''strange'' people are always trying to ''define'' others based on their beliefs.

He continued: ''I feel in the sense that if you're heterosexual, if you're bisexual, if you're gay, if you're a lesbian, if you're transgender, whatever the vibe is, that's what you represent.

''I've always found it quite strange that we always like to try and define people and say this is how it is and this is how it should be.

''That's one of the things that the internet and social media have really opened up and allowed.

''People have got a voice now. We've got to stop the nonsense now and open it up.''

Meanwhile, the 'Fill Me In' vocalist has revealed he would love to start a family of his own one day because he thinks he would be a ''very good dad'' as he could pass on ''a lot of wisdom'' to his brood.

Speaking about his future goals, he said: ''It would be amazing to share my journey with somebody and that's the big difference.

''I'd love to have kids. I think I'd be a very good dad and I think I'd have a lot of wisdom to share.

''But even with age you'll just know, you'll just be with someone and you won't think about it. You'll just be like, 'I want to have children with you and this just feels right'.''