Craig David will spend the festive period watching 'Home Alone' on repeat.

The 'I Know You' singer has released a cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' from the movies, which starred Macaulay Culkin in the lead role of cheeky child Kevin McCallister, along with a video of the '7 Days' hitmaker singing sat on a piano.

Reflecting on an incredible year and declaring his love for the Yule Tide films, Craig wrote on Instagram: ''This year has been so amazing & I'm so grateful to everyone that has supported me & shown so much love for my new music & live shows. Love this time of the year especially as I can reflect on how incredible the year and those moments have been with those closest to me. Spending some quality time with my Mum & Dad is going to be so good and no doubt 'Home Alone' will be on rotation in the background which was the inspiration for doing this cover as it was one of my favourites from the movie. Have a great Christmas with your loved ones and I'm excited for what the new year has in store. Especially the New Album 'The Time is Now' dropping January 26th Xx (sic)''

2017 saw the comeback garage king play a 17 sold-out date arena tour, including two nights at The O2 arena and one night at The SSE, Wembley.

Other highlights included wowing crowds on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, a 10-week sold-out Ibiza Rocks residency and TS5 going stateside, after Craig performed a DJ set at the 3000 capacity Terminal 5 venue in New York City.

In 2018, fans can expect brand new album 'The Time Is Now', which is released on January 26.